Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2017) - YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) ("YDreams Global" or the "Company"), a creative and technology supplier for Fortune 500 brands such as Cisco, Qualcomm, Intel and Coca-Cola, has released a new project, a touch point booth for a new digital bank created for the biggest bank in Brazil.

The new digital bank is the result of almost two years of work and it has become one of the first digital banks in Brazil. The new digital bank is being released this week and YDreams Global was responsible for materializing its physical presence during an event that unveiled the project.

The digital bank was created using a task force with a multidisciplinary team including innovation companies like YDreams as well as anthropologists, political scientists and mathematicians. "It was important for us to understand the behavior and provide intelligence to establish a dialogue with the young clients and highly digital generation," explained the Executive Vice-President of the bank.

The project was unveiled during South America's most important banking event, that unites all banks and insurance companies once a year and is located in São Paulo. YDreams Global was responsible for the design of the concept space and the technology used to explain the features of the new digital bank in a unique way.

Karina Israel, COO of YDreams Global stated, "We are proud to be working with such an elite company and look forward to building on this collaboration."

About YDreams Global

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today's users and consumers.

YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.

YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

