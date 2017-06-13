Olkiluoto 3 EPR project reaches a major milestone: the first step of integrated systems start-up and tests

The main objective of the Cold Functional Tests (CFT) is to perform the primary system hydrotests at a gradually increased test pressure. To reach this pressure condition, the main challenges will be to start and operate most of the systems linked to the Main Primary System (MPS) (e.g. Reactor Coolant Pumps). This will ensure the primary system tightness, the main nuclear auxiliary systems functional tests as well as the application and check of some of the Nuclear Island (NI) functions and operating modes.

This operation paves the way for the start of the Hot Functional Tests (HFT) scheduled for the last quarter of 2017 on site.

Jean-Pierre Mouroux, OL3 EPR Project Director, for the AREVA-Siemens Consortium, comments: "This step is key in the start-up of the Olkiluoto 3 EPR. The whole team has successfully contributed to this milestone and we can now look towards the hot functional tests and the delivery of the first fuel elements."

Along with the start of Cold Functional Tests (CFT), the finalization of the main electromechanical installations and plant finishing works are underway.

