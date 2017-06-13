Diageo Reserve Appoints Industry's First Global Cocktailian

AMSTERDAM, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Diageo Reserve, the luxury portfolio of Diageo, has announced the creation of a new Global Cocktailian role - the first of its type in the industry - in order to forge more meaningful relationships between the Reserve business and the wider luxury industry. The role will be filled by award-winning Canadian mixologist, educator and industry advocate, Lauren Mote.

Announcing the appointment, Cristina Diezhandino, Managing Director Diageo Reserve, said the role of Global Cocktailian was a significant appointment for the business and a step forward in placing Reserve brands into culture and lifestyle through knowledge, passion and storytelling.

"Diageo Reserve was founded on breaking new ground and is globally recognised as a benchmark in the luxury industry. Therefore we need to be at the forefront of trends - transcending the drinks category to draw learnings from other categories in order to deliver our vision of making luxury experiences available, accessible and aspirational to everyone," Diezhandino said.

"From our 2016 World Class: Future of Cocktails[1] report we know that people now value experiences over possessions and we are seeing the rise of the emotional economy with people looking for deeper connections to brands. Therefore we are very excited to appoint Lauren - a hugely respected contributor to the global drinks industry with an exceptional mix of passion, skills and experience - as a storyteller and trendsetter who will help us bring these deeper connections to life."

"As an award-winning bartender, business owner and drinks authority, Lauren will be a passionate advocate for luxury craftsmanship and our Reserve portfolio, working with influencers and the media, and her expertise will help support our commercial development and innovation streams. In addition, she will be a figurehead for our industry-leading World Class program, working alongside our World Class Bartender of the Year to promote the craft of bartending and inspire people across the globe to drink better."

Speaking of her new role, Lauren Mote said: "Having won the 2015 World Class Bartender of the Year National Final in Canada, I'm hugely passionate about the role this program plays in heroing the craft of bartending and great drinks - so I'm really looking forward to taking a greater advocacy role. But more widely, I am looking forward immensely to working with the Diageo Reserve community and other industry pioneers to help create luxury drinking experiences for consumers."

1. World Class: Future of Cocktails 2016 in association with The Future Laboratory

Diageo Reserve focuses on the global luxury opportunity and brings together brands built on strong legacy, craftsmanship and authenticity. Its award-winning portfolio includes Johnnie Walker Blue Label, CÃ®roc, Don Julio, Bulleit, Tanqueray No. Ten, Ketel One, Zacapa and a fine collection of Single Malts.