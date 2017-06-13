

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German economic confidence weakened in June, survey data from the Mannheim-based Centre for European Economic Research/ZEW showed Tuesday.



The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment dropped by 2 points to 18.6 in June. The indicator remained below the long-term average of 23.9 points and economists' forecast of 21.7.



On the other hand, the current conditions index rose 4.1 points to 88.0. This was the highest level since July 2011. The expected reading was 85.4.



'The prospects for the German economy remain favorable,' ZEW President Achim Wambach, said.



'This is not least due to the positive GDP growth in the European Union in the first quarter of 2017. 70.8 percent of the financial market experts expect the current situation to remain as favorable as it is at the moment, and 23.9 percent even expect it to improve in the coming six months,' said Wambach.



The economic confidence index for the euro area climbed 2.6 points to 37.7. Likewise, the current conditions index rose 2.2 points to 20.5.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX