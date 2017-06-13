Farfetch and Condé Nast Announce Global Content and Commerce Partnership

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Partnership brings together Condé Nast's premium editorial content and Farfetch's global e-commerce platform to create seamless editorial shopping experience

Style.com will discontinue operations and will redirect to Farfetch.com, effective immediately

Strengthens Farfetch's position as a global platform for luxury fashion by connecting consumers with the best creators, curators and now content providers from around the world

Condé Nast International Chairman and CEO, Jonathan Newhouse, will join the Board of Farfetch

Today Farfetch, the leading global platform for the fashion industry, and Condé Nast, the preeminent content provider, announced a strategic partnership to connect Condé Nast's global editorial portfolio with Farfetch's e-commerce, technology and logistics platform. The global partnership will create a seamless luxury shopping journey from world authority fashion inspiration to purchase gratification, commercializing Condé Nast's online and social media content by linking it to the world's leading brands and boutiques, in real time.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/522652/Jonathan_Newhouse.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/522654/Jose_Neves.jpg )



As part of the partnership, Style.com will discontinue operations, and effective immediately Style.com will redirect to Farfetch.com. Condé Nast and Farfetch will partner to create a best-in-class content-to-commerce shopping experience, which will include a seamless technology connection to easily enable Farfetch product integration into Condé Nast's content; shopping guides created by Condé Nast publications, highlighting products from Farfetch; and distribution of shoppable content across Condé Nast digital and social platforms. In addition, the wide ranging partnership will see Condé Nast and Farfetch collaborate on defining and rolling out innovative content and commerce experiences for today's consumer.

Condé Nast's global portfolio of titles - spanning Vogue, GQ, Glamour, Vanity Fair and Allure, among others - in 29 markets and across multiple platforms, has an audience of over 340 million. Farfetch sources items from more than 200 brands directly and from over 500 luxury boutiques worldwide and offers customers 9 language options and same day delivery in 12 cities. The partnership will offer readers the unique ability to browse and shop Condé Nast's inspirational editorial content on a global scale, further commercializing the editorial portfolio. It will begin with Vogue and GQ in the U.S., with plans for further expansion and innovation, and reaffirms the position of both Condé Nast and Farfetch at the center of fashion and luxury. Jonathan Newhouse, Condé Nast International Chairman and Chief Executive, will join Farfetch's Board of Directors as part of the partnership.

José Neves, Founder and CEO of Farfetch, said, "We have long felt that inspirational content is a natural part of any luxury shopping experience. In the same way as we empower the fashion industry and connect consumers with the world's best brands and boutiques, we want to connect them with outstanding content. This global partnership with Condé Nast will significantly augment the retail experience for our customers, and we see it as a natural step in Farfetch's approach to commerce and our strategic vision to connect those who create fashion, curate fashion and develop fashion content. Farfetch's DNA is about partnering with those who are the best in their fields, and Condé Nast is one of the world's best content providers. I am also thrilled that Jonathan Newhouse will be joining our Board of Directors."

"As an early investor in Farfetch, this partnership is the next step in our evolving business relationship. It further unites two leaders in their respective sectors, combining best-in-class content with the world's leading online luxury shopping destination. This is an industry defining collaboration, and I am very pleased to be joining the Board of Farfetch," commented Jonathan Newhouse, Chairman and Chief Executive of Condé Nast International and newly appointed board member of Farfetch. Newhouse added, "I would like to take this opportunity to thank the entire Style.com team for their dedication, energy and commitment."

Natalie Massenet, Co-Chairman of Farfetch, added, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Condé Nast. Since 1999 I have believed in the importance of combining content and commerce in order to elevate the digital shopping experience. Content educates, entertains, and inspires purchases which is crucial in the customer journey of discovery. We have long admired the depth, breath and sophistication of Condé Nast's international reach and are excited for Farfetch to partner closely with Conde Nast. For the consumer this will be a joy to move from inspiration to transaction at any time and any place. And for the brands and international boutiques that have always partnered with Condé Nast this will further enhance their presence in Conde Nast's media. It will be thrilling to develop the next evolution of content and commerce with Anna Wintour and all the brilliant talented minds at Condé Nast."

Anna Wintour, Artistic Director, Condé Nast, commented, "I've always believed that what sets Condé Nast apart is our voice and our vision. Partnering with Farfetch only enhances that, and brings a new dimension to all that we offer the world."

Media Contacts

About Condé Nast

Condé Nast is a global media company producing the highest quality magazines, websites and digital content. Reaching more than 340 million consumers in 29 markets, the company's portfolio includes many of the world's most respected and influential media properties including Vogue, Vanity Fair, Glamour, Brides, Self, GQ, Condé Nast Traveller/Traveler, Allure, Architectural Digest, Wired, and W among others. In addition to publishing 139 magazines and over 100 websites, the company operates a restaurant division and several ventures in education. Condé Nast Entertainment develops film, television and premium video programming.

http://www.condenast.com and http://www.condenastinternational.com.

About Farfetch Group

The Farfetch Group consists of Farfetch.com, Farfetch Black & White, Store of The Future and Browns (including Brownsfashion.com).

Founded by Portuguese entrepreneur José Neves in 2008, Farfetch was launched as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Farfetch has since evolved into a platform for the luxury industry, connecting customers in over 190 countries with items from 700 of the world's best boutiques and brands from over 40 countries. Farfetch ensures a truly unique experience with the ability to shop the most extensive selection of luxury on one platform.

Farfetch is a true global omni-channel platform with the proprietary end-to- end API at the core of an unrivalled technology and logistics network. Through its business units Store of The Future, Farfetch Black & White and Browns, Farfetch continues to invest in innovation and develop key technologies, business solutions and services for the luxury fashion industry, connecting online and offline retail. Store of The Future is a customized suite of technologies developed to help brands and boutiques enhance the customer journey by bridging the offline and online worlds.

Farfetch is backed by world-renowned tech and luxury investors, IDG, Temasek, Eurazeo, DST Global, Index Ventures, Vitruvian and Condé Nast International.

http://www.farfetch.com @Farfetch