Hitachi Ltd Corporate Communications Tel: +81-3-3258-1111

Gloucester, UK, June 13, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi-GE Nuclear Energy, Ltd. (Hitachi-GE), a joint venture of Hitachi, Ltd. and GE, who will provide the UK Advanced Boiling Water Reactor (UK ABWR) technology for Wylfa Newydd, a new nuclear power station on Anglesey, is hosting the apprentices, who will receive an introduction to the training, skills and practices of their Hitachi-GE counterparts in Japan.The apprentices, employed by Horizon since September 2016, are nearing completion of their first year of the three-year apprenticeship scheme, working towards achieving a Level 2 NVQ in Performing Engineering Operations, along with a basic skills and knowledge introduction to the Nuclear Industry.Whilst in Japan, they will visit Shimane ABWR nuclear power station, and Kaigan and Rinkai - two of the five factories in Hitachi Works - as well as Hitachi's HQ in Tokyo. Also scheduled is a meeting with students at the Hitachi Senior Technical High School.Greg Evans, Operations Director for Horizon, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for our apprentices - the training offered by Hitachi-GE will be invaluable, and we are grateful for the opportunity to visit some of the key areas within Hitachi Works."The apprentices will be able to meet their Japanese peers and counterparts and learn a little bit more about what their working day and roles entail. There will be many opportunities to share best practice and Hitachi's detailed experience of the ABWR, which they will find useful as they set out on their careers in the industry."This will also be a great opportunity for the Horizon apprentices to experience and enjoy the Japanese culture and, as fantastic young Welsh ambassadors, share their culture in return. It's definitely a character building experience for all.I am sure it will be an eye opening experience and the knowledge exchange, technically and culturally, will certainly be worthwhile."President and Representative Director of Hitachi-GE, Tadashi Kume said: "It will be a pleasure to host the UK students during their time in Japan and we are very much looking forward to meeting them."I hope the experience will equip them well for future opportunities on the Wylfa Newydd project and allow them to expand their understanding of Hitachi's practices and approaches. This is another great example of Japan and North Wales working closely together and we value spending time with the newer members of the team."Horizon's recruitment for the second intake of technical apprentices has recently completed, and a further 12 apprentices will commence their studies in September, bringing Horizon's total of apprentices to 22.In addition, representatives from the Welsh Government are taking part in the visit to build on existing links with Japan and Hitachi and learn more about how Horizon are developing their apprentices with a view to bringing back best practice to Wales.About Hitachi-GE Nuclear Energy, Ltd.Hitachi-GE, a joint venture established by Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) and GE in July 2007, as one of the world's leading comprehensive plant manufacturers, engages in the development, planning, design, manufacture, inspection, installation, pre-operation, and maintenance of nuclear reactor-related equipment and is able to execute integrated project management. Hitachi-GE has been involved with 23 reactors in Japan to date, including those currently under construction. For more information about Hitachi-GE Nuclear Energy, please visit http://www.hitachi-hgne.co.jp/en/index.html.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges with our talented team and proven experience in global markets. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2014 (ended March 31, 2015) totaled 9,761 billion yen ($81.3 billion). Hitachi is focusing more than ever on the Social Innovation Business, which includes power & infrastructure systems, information & telecommunication systems, construction machinery, high functional materials & components, automotive systems, healthcare and others. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.