

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose on Tuesday as tech shares rebounded from recent heavy losses and a rise in oil prices helped underpin gains in the energy sector. U.S. crude futures held above $46 a barrel after reports that Saudi Arabia was making significant supply cuts to customers.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.6 percent at 388.90 in late opening deals after falling as much as 1 percent the previous day to suffer its largest single-day decline since May 17.



The German DAX was also up 0.6 percent and France's CAC 40 index was rising half a percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was 0.2 percent higher.



Italian lenders UniCredit, UBI Banca and Banco BPM climbed 2-5 percent after Italy's finance minister Pier Carlo Padoan said 'a solution is now close ' for rescuing two struggling banks in the north east Veneto region.



German bank Deutsche Bank gained 1 percent after it agreed to pay $170 million to settle an investor lawsuit accusing it of conspiring with other banks to manipulate the benchmark European Interbank Offered Rate and related derivatives.



Royal Bank of Scotland shares rallied 2 percent on reports that the lender is in advance negotiations to reach a settlement with a U.S. regulator over the mis-selling of toxic mortgage bonds.



Ashtead shares rallied 2.5 percent. The British industrial equipment hire group reported a 7 percent rise in full year profit as a result of a weaker pound and strong growth in its core North American unit.



Troubled outsourcing firm Capita soared 14 percent after saying it expects profitability to improve in the second half.



BASF rose half a percent while Syngenta slid 0.3 percent on a Bloomberg report that they have submitted preliminary bids for assets that Bayer plans to sell in order to get regulatory approval for its $66 billion takeover of seeds giant Monsanto. Bayer shares rose over 1 percent.



Merlin Entertainments dropped 2.5 percent after the theme park owner warned of slower growth following recent attacks in Manchester and London.



In economic releases, France's payroll employment grew for the eighth successive quarter in the three months ended March, and at a slightly faster pace, latest data from the statistical office INSEE showed.



U.K. inflation jumped unexpectedly to 2.9 percent in May, its highest level in nearly four years, driven higher by the fall in the value of the pound in the wake of last year's Brexit vote, official data showed.



Morale among German investors deteriorated slightly in June even as the prospects for the German economy remained favorable, survey data showed.



