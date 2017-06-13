Think You Know Dad? British Dads Spend Eight Hours a Week Daydreaming About Being "Cooler" - According to New Research by notonthehighsteet.com

LONDON, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

British dads spend EIGHT hours a week daydreaming about being cooler - with being a rock star, a Premiership footballer and a pilot topping the list of "dad dreams", according to new research.

notonthehighstreet.com took anin-depthlook into the minds of the nation's fathers to discover what really makes them tick and to see how well we really know that man we call 'Dad'. Reassuringly perhaps, a whopping 98 percent said being a dad was the most rewarding job of all. Yet 73% also have aspirations of a more exotic role...

So what kind of things do they yearn to do? 43% of 'dad dreams' revolve around life as a Premiership footballer, a further 33 percent said they dream about being a Hollywood actor, 30 percent said film director and 27 percent said astronaut.

A self-assured 18 percent confessed they daydream about strutting their stuff as a male model, while a further 18 percent wanted to be a stunt man and another 18percent said they would love to be Prime Minister...slightly surprising perhaps considering the latest election.

Then again, it's not just their dreams that are interesting but their past achievements, too. Almost one in three (28 percent) said they've travelled the world, while 27 percent said they got a tattoo, one in ten claimed they had dated a model while another 10 percent saidthey had staged dived at a gig. 73 percent of dads said they consideredthemselves to be cool and a bit"rock n roll" in their youth, with 62 percent saying they stayed up all night partying (though 37 percent admitted they would never tell their children what they got up to when they were younger!).

Despite this, 81 percent of dads polled said theydidn't mind playing their part in family life and whilst 36 percent felt that being a modern dad is hard work, a much more positive 64 percent said it is a joy.

Sarah Atkins, Brand Director, notonthehighstreet.com commented:"We often see Dad as just Dad, but as this survey has shown there's a lot more to the nation's fathers than meets the eye.

"We want everyone to really get to know their dad this Father's Day and discover what he dreams of and the life experiences he's had that have shaped him into the man he is today.

"Our survey has also uncovered some really great insights into Dad's other side - from wannabe footballer to rock star - the nation's dad's certainly aren't boring.

"So, while we can't all organise for dad to headline Glastonbury or score the winning goal in the FA Cup final - we can show him how much we care by giving him a truly thoughtful gift this Fathers' Day that's personal to him"

TOP TWENTY DAD DREAMS



Premiership footballer - 43percent

Rock star - 37 percent

Pilot - 35 percent

Hollywood actor -33 percent

Film director - 30 percent

Writer - 28 percent

Astronaut - 27 percent

Rally driver - 27 percent

Music producer - 24 percent

TV presenter - 21percent

Professional golfer - 18 percent

Male model - 18 percent

Stunt man - 18 percent

Artist - 18 percent

Prime Minister - 18 percent

Cricketer - 16 percent

Food critic - 16 percent

Michelin star chef - 16 percent

Rugby player - 14 percent

Brain surgeon - 13 percent



