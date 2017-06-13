LOS ANGELES, CA and NATIONAL HARBOR, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Lieberman Software Corporation today announced its patent-pending Disconnected Account Management capability for cross-platform password management of offline systems. This new capability is included in the company's privileged identity management product, Lieberman RED - Rapid Enterprise Defense™ Identity Management. Lieberman Software is premiering this technology in booth #615 at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit this week in National Harbor, MD.

Prior to the release of Lieberman Software's Disconnected Account Management, privileged identity management products could only manage permanently connected systems. This left laptops, Linux, Apple Mac and other portable, disconnected and cloud-first devices insecure.

Now Lieberman Software can autonomously change the local passwords on offline systems at regular intervals. Disconnected Account Management is also a secure, cross-platform alternative to the Microsoft LAPS password management tool.

"Many IT professionals have told us that they are frustrated with the limited capabilities of Microsoft LAPS, but there has been nothing better for them to use -- until now," said Philip Lieberman, President and CEO of Lieberman Software. "Unlike Microsoft LAPS, Disconnected Account Management is cross-platform, does not require systems to be joined to Active Directory, and encrypts passwords rather than storing them in clear text."

Defending Against Cyber Attacks with Privileged Credential Security

With today's cloud first and mobile first workforce, most organizations operate with some laptops and desktops disconnected from the corporate network. Yet, even when disconnected, systems require unique and frequently changed privileged account passwords.

Securing privileged passwords can protect an organization against some of the most advanced cyber attacks, such as pass-the-hash. According to the Verizon 2017 Data Breach Investigations Report, 81% of hacking-related breaches leverage stolen and/or weak passwords. The more often administrative passwords change, the more secure the IT environment becomes.

With Disconnected Account Management, all systems receive regularly scheduled password changes -- despite the size of the enterprise and irrespective of connectivity -- so that there are no privileged access security holes in the IT environment.

How Disconnected Account Management Works

Disconnected Account Management uses patent-pending, agent-based password management technology. The RED Identity Management web portal generates customized agents that communicate using SSL/TLS over industry-standard web services.

Password recovery occurs through the secure web portal with multi-factor authentication. And all passwords are securely stored using hardware or software encryption.

About Lieberman Software Corporation

Lieberman Software provides cyber defense products which remediate intrusions that penetrate the network perimeter. The Lieberman RED - Rapid Enterprise Defense™ Suite focuses on different areas of cyber security, systems configuration and privileged identity management to successfully analyze and remediate compromised environments. The suite provides automated countermeasures against sophisticated cyber attacks to reduce losses to acceptable levels, even during constant attack. For more information, visit https://liebsoft.com or our blog www.identityweek.com, or follow us on Twitter @liebsoft or LinkedIn.

Product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

