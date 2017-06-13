24th Annual Africa Oil Week 2017 - The Mainstay Event for Africa's Oil and Gas Industry Hosted by ITE

LONDON, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ITE is pleased to host the 2017 edition of the globally recognised Africa Oil Week, the world's longest running oil and gas conference on the African continent, from the 23rd - 27th October in Cape Town, South Africa.

Africa's premier event is host to over 1,250 industry players from around the world, bringing together cross-continent multinationals and offering a content rich programme, a quality industry exhibition and five-star networking. Regarded for its high-level participation and onsite deal-flow, with sizeable in-room investor and finance potential, Africa Oil Week delivers exposure of Africa-wide state and private acreage opportunities, transaction and new venture assets and potential, exploration and production developments, and an overview of Africa's hydrocarbon future.

Held at the Cape Town Convention Centre, this event continues to provide the most trusted and reliable platform for governments, national oil companies, corporate players, independents and financiers, along with service and supply operators, to share deep insight and linchpin strategies and engage in meaningful debate and conversations set to drive and strengthen Africa's rapidly evolving upstream industry.

With over 160 speakers from the corporate and public sphere, this year's event promises a programme designed around industry solutions that set the standard for adjusting business models to new demands. Experts will share strategies that enable the upstream industry to advance carefully, yet optimistically, as the investment environment improves, with companies pursuing asset deals, and oil price gains remain in place. Innovation, flexibility, capabilities, technology and reforms are the keywords of the new strategies being deployed to face the future of the upstream industry with confidence and Africa Oil Week provides opportunities for exploring them all.

Also being held during the week is the 17th Africa Independents Forum (23rd Oct, 5th Africa Local Content Forum (23rd Oct) and the 5th Young Professionals in Oil, Gas & Energy session and the 80th PetroAfricanus Dinner, hosted by ITE on 24th October at the iconic Mount Nelson Hotel, and the 9th Global Women Petroleum & Energy Club Luncheon (25th Oct).

