EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Bri-Chem Corp. ("Bri-Chem" or "Company") (TSX: BRY), a North American industry leader for wholesale distribution and blending of oilfield drilling, completion, stimulation and production chemical fluids, is pleased to announce that it has further expanded its footprint in the USA drilling fluids market by adding its fourth strategically located warehouse and second oil based mud blending plant for distribution of drilling fluid products in Texas, USA. The oil based mud plant and drilling fluids warehouse is located in Kermit, Texas which is near the Central Platform between the Delaware and Midland basins of the Permian Basin. This new facility will enhance Bri-Chem's ability to service our existing customers and it will open up a new customer base closer to the world class Permian basin of West Texas.

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem has established itself, through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic growth, as the North American industry leader for wholesale distribution and blending of oilfield drilling, completion, stimulation and production chemical fluids. We sell, blend, package and distribute a full range of drilling fluid products from 28 strategically located warehouses throughout Canada and the United States. Additional information about Bri-Chem is available at www.sedar.com or at Bri-Chem's website at www.brichem.com.

To receive Bri-Chem news updates send your email to ir@brichem.com.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Bri-Chem Corp.

Jason Theiss

CFO

(780) 962-9490 x237

jtheiss@brichem.com

www.brichem.com



