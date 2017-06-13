The extra-financial rating agency Vigeo-Eiris has confirmed that the Groupe PSA will continue to figure in 4 major SRI indexes

This sends out a strong signal of confidence to investors as the automotive industry weathers an unprecedented crisis affecting the sector's reputation.

The Euronext Vigeo-Eiris indexes showcase companies that achieve the best results in the fields of ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance criteria). It is the Groupe PSA's (Paris:UG) leading performance in these areas that has resulted in the Group being the only car manufacturer to figure in the 4 indexes:

World 120 (the 120 leading companies worldwide)

Europe 120 (the 120 leading European countries)

Eurozone 120 (the 120 leading companies in the euro zone)

France 20 (the 20 leading French companies)

On this occasion, Karine Hillaireau, Head of Sustainability for Groupe PSA, declared that: "This is an extremely positive message that validates the Group's technological options and strategic directions. The retention of our company in these indexes is of paramount to attract the confidence of long-term investors, who are supporting us in the deployment of our Push-to-Pass strategic plan."

This performance is also recognised by several other front-running SRI1 specialised indexes2, in particular the "Dow Jones Sustainability Indices" (reviewed by ROBECO-SAM and STANDARD POOR'S) and "Climate A List" (reviewed by the CARBON DISCLOSURE PROJECT).

The Vigeo-Eiris agency rates companies based on the analysis of nearly 330 indicators using its Equitics methodology. Companies are withdrawn from these indexes if they are at the centre of recurring critical controversies for which they are unable to deliver tangible evidence of remedial measures or a commitment to stakeholders. The components of these indexes are reviewed every 6 months.

1 Socially Responsible Investment.

2 Other ISR indexes for which the PSA Group is selected: FTSE4Good (by the FTSE RUSSEL agency); Low Carbon Europe 100 (by CARBONE 4); Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe, (by FORUM ETHIBEL); STOXX Global ESG Leaders (by SUSTAINALITICS); Global 100 (by CORPORATE KNIGHTS).

