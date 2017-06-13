As a result of the SCA / ESSITY spinoff transaction effective on June 12, 2017, there was a brief period of time where an invalid Low value may have been established for the index. Nasdaq is reviewing all intraday calculations to ascertain the correct Low value for the index for this date and will advise of a correct Low value as soon as possible.



For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexes@nasdaq.com.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=635023