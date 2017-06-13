Global Ion Beam Technology Market: Rising Demand for Thin Wafers in Consumer Electronics to Boost Adoption, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global market forion beam technologyfeatures a highly consolidated competitive landscape, with the leading four vendors, namely Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Canon Anelva Corporation, Veeco Instruments, and Scia Systems, cumulatively accounting for an over 56% of the overall market in 2016, observes Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a recent report. Operating amid the relatively high level of competition, companies are more focused on product innovation and development and technological advancements to fortify their footing in the market. An instance is the introduction of a new generation focused ion beam scanning electron microscope by Zeiss in March 2017.

Strategic partnership and business expansion is another popular strategy adopted by companies in the market, obvious from the vast rise in number of strategic acquisitions witnessed in the global ion beam technology market in the past few years. As an instance, the company Plasma Therm acquired Nano Etch Systems Inc. of California, a leading developer of ion beam deposition (IBD) and ion beam etch (IBE) system in 2016, in order to expand its ion beam equipment offerings.

Transparency Market Research estimates that the global ion beam technology market, which was valued in terms of revenue at US$367.0 mn in 2016, will reach a valuation of US$679.1 mn by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2025.

In terms of technology, the segment of ion beam etching system held the dominant share in the global ion bean technology market in 2016 and is anticipated to retain its position over the forecast period as well, chiefly owing to its extensive utilization across various integrated circuit manufacturing processes. In terms of geography, the market in the Asia Pacific region dominated the global ion beam technology market in terms of revenue contribution in 2016. This region is also anticipated to retain its leading stance over the forecast period.

Expanding Set of Applications to Boost Usage of Ion Beam Technology Globally

Increasing demand of ion beam technology for an efficient lithography process from various integrated circuit manufacturers is one of the most important factors anticipated to boost the demand of ion beam equipment across the global market in the next few years. Moreover, the mounting demand for thin films across the globe is also predicted to boost the demand of ion beam technology used in the manufacture of thin film for depositing various materials on the wafer surface. Thinned wafers find extensive usage in smartphones and other varieties of consumer electronic products, which are increasingly becoming miniaturized.

Ion beam etching equipment have exhibited high potential of use across a diverse range of innovative applications in the field of precision micromachining and imaging. As a consequence, the ion beam technology is predicted to take an increasingly important place in the area of fabricating high precision microstructures or quality micro devices in the near future, positively influencing the overall development of the global ion beam technology market.

High Costs of Ion Beam Systems to Compel Buyers to Choose Alternative Technologies

The market is projected to bear the brunt of higher design costs and the lengthy procedure of patterning an entire wafer when using the ion beam technology. These are some of the primary factor anticipated to deter consumers from using cost-effective alternate technologies during the forecast period. Moreover, short replacement cycles of ion beam equipment owing to rapid technological advancements in the field of wafer etching and deposition equipment are also anticipated to discourage semiconductor equipment manufacturers from entering into the market. This, in turn, is predicted to negatively affect the market growth of the ion beam technology market in next few years.

This review of the global ion beam technology market is based on a recent market research report published by Transparency Market Research, titled "Ion Beam Technology Market (Technology - Ion Beam Etching System and Ion Beam Deposition System; Application - Frequency Trimming of BAW (Bulk Acoustic Wave) Filter, Surface Trimming of SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) Filter, Thickness and Pole Width Correction of Thin Film Recording Head, and Coating of Dielectric Film) - Global Industry Analysis, Trend, Size, Share and Forecast2017 - 2025."

For the study, the market has been segmented as follows:

Global Ion Beam technology Market, by Technology

Ion Beam etching System

Ion Beam Deposition System

Global Ion Beam Technology Market, by Application

Frequency Trimming of Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Filter

Surface Trimming of Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filter

Thickness and Pole Width Correction of Thin Film Recording Head

Coating of Dielectric Film

Global Ion Beam Technology Market, by Geography

-North America

The U.S.

Mexico

Canada

- Europe

U.K

Germany

Eastern Europe including Russia

including Italy

Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

China

Taiwan

Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

- Middle East and Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel

- Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

