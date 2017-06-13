Smart Fleet Management Market Worth 462.48 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Smart Fleet Management Marketby Transportation (Automotive, Rolling Stock, Marine), Hardware (Tracking, Optimization, ADAS, and Diagnostic), Connectivity (Short, Long, and Cloud), Solution (Tracking and Optimization), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Smart Fleet Management Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2017 to 2022, to reach USD 462.48 Billion by 2022. Some of the major factors responsible for the growth of the market are government regulations for safety and increase in demand for real-time tracking and fleet monitoring by fleet operators to reduce transportation cost and increase operational efficiency.

Browse 107 market data tables and 50 figures spread through 167 pages and in-depth TOC on"Smart Fleet Management Market - Global Forecast to 2022"



Real-Time Monitoring: Promising technology in Smart Fleet Management Market

Fleet operators track vehicles in real time to reduce idle time and transportation cost. The purpose of this is to provide effective fleet tracking, real-time monitoring, a dedicated remote server for fleet data, and security features in a single system. With the adoption of technologies, a transporter or service provider can measure maintenance cost and monitor the driver's behavior. The fleet management data can also be downloaded to analyze data better and make a cost effective decision or enhance safety. For instance, managers can get the data of fuel efficiency based on the route taken. The market for these technologies is growing rapidly, and regulatory bodies in Europe and North America are looking forward to mandating some of these technologies.

ADAS Systems: Upcoming mandates in Asia-Pacific to drive the demand

The global Smart Fleet Management Market is estimated to be dominated by the ADAS systems during the review period. ADAS systems have higher adaptability in all passenger cars in most of the advanced economies of Europe and North America. Furthermore, the economies of Asia-Pacific region are focusing on mandating safety features for ADAS systems. These factors make the ADAS systems one of the most prominent technologies in the Smart Fleet Management Market.

Asia-Pacific: Largest market for Smart Fleet Management Market

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for smart fleet management in 2017, owing to the increasing transport facilities in countries such as Japan, China, and India and stringent safety regulations in these countries. Changing government approach towards fleet operators, drivers, passengers, and goods safety has imposed many regulations, which mandate transportation OEMs to deliver vehicles with installed safety features. Additionally, improving socio-economic conditions in countries such as India, Thailand, and Indonesia have resulted in the growth of demand for premium segment fleets, which in turn has boosted the market for smart fleet management in these countries.

The report covers all the major players in the global Smart Fleet Management Market such as Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and Otto Maritime Limited (Singapore) among others.

