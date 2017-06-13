SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ: IDTI) today announced that IDT and Samsung have re-teamed to deliver fast wireless charging for Samsung's state-of-the-art, slim profile Galaxy S8 and S8+ models. This advanced IDT® technology includes all of the hardware and software needed to charge mobile devices wirelessly, without a wired connection, enabling Samsung's fast charge technology. Building on past successes in Galaxy smartphones and the Gear smartwatch, the Galaxy S8 represents an important expansion in the Samsung-IDT wireless power technology relationship and extends to the integration of magnetic secure transmission (MST) payment technology.

"Samsung continues to be the leading early adopter in wireless power, and IDT continues to be Samsung's trusted supplier for advanced wireless power chips," said Dave Shepard, senior vice president & general manager of IDT's Mobility Products Group. "Our wireless power chips have repeatedly been selected by Samsung, and this partnership enables the high-efficiency wireless power conversion and secure payment transactions for this industry-leading, state-of-the-art cellphone."

Samsung's fast charge solution is also compatible with Qi standard wireless charging pads which are certificated Wireless Power Consortium products. The IDT wireless power receiver offers the best-in-industry integration and smallest solution size and is based on a flexible 32-bit ARM, M0 core architecture.

In addition to providing wireless power technology to global leaders, IDT has introduced wireless power kits in the range 1-15W that enable electronics companies of any size to easily integrate wireless charging transmitter and receiver capabilities into their product designs.

To get more information about IDT's industry-leading wireless power products, visit http://www.idt.com/go/wirelesspower or contact your local IDT sales representative.

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power, and SmartSensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at www.IDT.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Google+. © 2017, Integrated Device Technology, Inc. IDT and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc., and its worldwide subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

