

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The market is keenly waiting for the three inflation reports to be released on Tuesday. The Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC meeting will begin today. Initial trends from the U.S. Futures Market suggest that Wall Street might open on a positive note. Asian shares closed broadly higher, while European shares are trading up.



As of 6.15 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 27 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 4.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 11.00 points.



U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Monday. The Dow edged down 36.30 points or 0.2 percent to 21,235.67, the Nasdaq fell 32.45 points or 0.5 percent to 6,1765.46 and the S&P 500 dipped 2.38 points or 0.1 percent to 2,429.39.



On the economic front, the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, to determine the near term direction of monetary policy, will begin today. The committee meets eight times a year.



The Producer Price Index (PPI) of the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Final Demand for May will be released at 8.30 am ET. Economists are looking for consensus of 0.1 percent, while the prior PPI-FD was 0.5 percent.



The Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be issued at 8.55 am ET. Store sales recorded a growth of 2.5 percent in the prior period.



The 30-year Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



New York Federal Reserve President Willian Dudley will speak about the Impact of Regulation on a Bank's Internal Capital Allocation at the Prudential Bank Regulation Conference, in Washington D.C. at 1.45 pm ET.



The National Federation of Independent Business or NFIB's small business optimism index for May was issued today morning.



In the corporate segment, Synaptics Inc. said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Conexant Systems, LLC as well as the Multimedia Solutions Business of Marvell Technology Group. The company will buy Conexant Systems, a privately held provider of voice and audio processing solutions for the smart home, for $300 million in cash and 726,666 shares of Synaptics common stock.



Baker Hughes Inc. (BHI) and General Electric Company (GE) announced that they reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice that would allow the parties to complete their proposed transaction. Pursuant to a proposed consent decree filed with District Court in Washington, D.C., GE has agreed that it will divest its GE Water & Process Technologies business after closing the Baker Hughes transaction.



McDonald's, which plans to hire around 250,000 crew members this summer in the U.S., will use popular social media app Snapchat to lure applicants. Starting Tuesday, the fast food giant will roll out a series of 10-second Snapchat ads that show McDonald's workers talking about their experiences within the company.



Asian stocks closed broadly higher on Tuesday. Chinese shares eked out modest gains despite speculation about hike in short-term interest rates by the People's Bank of China. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 13.87 points or 0.44 percent to 3,153.74 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 144 points or 0.56 percent higher at 25,852.10.



Japanese shares closed marginally lower as a selloff in technology shares ebbed somewhat and the yen held steady ahead of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee later today to explain his role in the Russia investigation.



Bucking the trend, the Nikkei average ended down 9.83 points or 0.05 percent at 19,898.75 while the broader Topix index closed 0.12 percent higher at 1,593.51.



Australian shares rallied as traders returned to their desks following a long holiday weekend. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 climbed 95 points or 1.67 percent to 5,772.80 after losing nearly 2 percent last week. The broader All Ordinaries index jumped 86.30 points or 1.51 percent to finish at 5,801.80.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is up 20.56 points or 0.39 percent, the German DAX is gaining 62.45 points or 0.49 percent. The U.K. FTSE 100 Index is adding 5.51 points or 0.07 percent, while the Swiss Market Index is climbing 52.31 points or 0.58 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.35 percent.



