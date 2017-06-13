

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - The Spanish economy is set to sustain its robust growth momentum this year underpinned by domestic demand and exports, but is likely to slow in the next two years partly due to policy tightening, the Bank of Spain said Tuesday as it raised the growth forecasts.



Growth projections for this year and next were raised by 0.3 percentage points each from March to 3.1 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, the semi-annual economic outlook report of the bank showed. In 2016, the economy grew 3.2 percent.



The forecast for 2019 was left unchanged at 2.2 percent.



'The improved GDP growth projections are underpinned by the better outlook for global markets, particularly over the short term, lower oil prices, and lower interest rates,' the bank said.



The bank expects the slowdown in inflation witnessed since March, which is largely due to the energy price trends, to continue throughout the year. Thereafter, price growth is forecast to increase slightly in response to the cyclical strengthening of activity.



The bank trimmed the inflation outlook for this year to 2 percent from 2.2 percent. The projections for 2018 and 2019 was held steady at 1.3 percent and 1.6 percent.



Projections for core inflation, which excludes prices of energy and fresh food, for all three years were maintained at 1.1 percent, 1.5 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.



In 2016, headline inflation was -0.2 percent and core inflation was 0.8 percent.



The Bank of Spain forecast a narrowing in the budget deficit to 3.2 percent of GDP this year form 4.5 percent in 2016. The figure is seen falling to 2.6 percent next year and to 2.2 percent in 2019.



Risks to both the growth and inflation outlooks were on the downside, the bank said.



