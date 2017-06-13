LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Kaseya®, the leading provider of complete IT management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises, today announced AuthAnvil MSP Protect. Custom-built for MSPs, MSP Protect delivers crucial security features aimed at safeguarding MSPs from the dire consequences of cyberattacks that can put them out of business.

With the recent targeting of MSPs by the Chinese hacker operation APT10, it's become clear that customers of MSPs are increasingly at risk of a data breach. A resulting alert issued by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) indicated that "[s]ome of the campaign victims [of APT10] have been IT service providers, where credential compromises could potentially be leveraged to access customer environments." The DHS report goes on to state that "[i]ntrusions into these providers create opportunities for the adversary to leverage stolen credentials to access customer environments within the provider network." The DHS statement also included a list of mitigation recommendations, which include two-factor authentication using out-of-band technology.

"As an MSP, our business reputation is as important as the services we deliver to our customers," said Chuck Bubeck, CEO of Ease Technologies. "Our clients rely on us to keep our own environment as secure as possible, and AuthAnvil enables us to do just that. By leveraging Kaseya's MSP Protect strategy, we are able to use a layered security approach that focuses on and addresses each type of security threat. With AuthAnvil in place, we're confident that we've taken the necessary steps to avoid becoming the next security breach headline."

Built on a foundation of innovative security solutions -- such as single sign-on (SSO) and two-factor authentication (2FA) -- AuthAnvil offers a powerful suite of functionality developed to protect MSPs, while also allowing MSPs to easily create a Security as a Service (SECaaS) offering to grow their businesses. What's more, AuthAnvil is the only identity and access security solution on the market to offer integrations with MSP tools such as Kaseya, ConnectWise, Autotask, Labtech, N-able, IT Glue and Continuum. This lineup of exclusive integrations, which cannot be found anywhere else in the industry, makes AuthAnvil the undisputed MSP industry standard for security protection with the lowest total cost of ownership on the market today.

Kaseya developed AuthAnvil MSP Protect specifically with MSPs in mind. With SSO, 2FA and Password Server all included, the solution delivers modern, simple identity and access security at a highly affordable price. Unlike antivirus or anti-malware, two-factor authentication solves the password problem by requiring users to provide more than one factor of identification -- not only something that users know (password), but also something they have or possess (token or smartphone app-based token), or something unique to that person such as a fingerprint or iris scan. With single sign-on, users can access all the applications, websites and cloud services they need, simply by entering a single password. Combined with the security of two-factor authentication, SSO not only eliminates the problem of weak passwords, but also increases user productivity, as they are no longer required to enter or remember complex passwords.

"Kaseya continues to innovate our core security technology not only to stay two steps ahead of ever-evolving threats, but always with the mindset of how our innovations will help our customers grow their business," said Jim Lippie, general manager, cloud computing of Kaseya. "AuthAnvil MSP Protect was created to make it easy for our customers to perform the formidable task of protecting their critical systems and data. In a time when the threat of cyberattacks has never been greater, it's imperative that MSPs choose the right solution to secure their investments. That's why we thoughtfully developed MSP Protect to cater to the specific requirements of our MSPs, and also provided an opportunistic solution that can enable them to grow their bottom line."

For more information on AuthAnvil MSP Protect, visit: https://authanvil.com/msp-solutions/msp-protect.

