sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 556 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,506 Euro		-0,009
-1,75 %
WKN: A1XCYJ ISIN: US89365K3059 Ticker-Symbol: TGKN 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANSGENOMIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRANSGENOMIC INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRANSGENOMIC INC
TRANSGENOMIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRANSGENOMIC INC0,506-1,75 %