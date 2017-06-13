

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Capita Group plc (CPI.L) were gaining around 14 percent in London trading after the business process management services company said Tuesday that its overall performance of trading businesses in the year to date is in line with expectations.



The company said it is making good progress on executing strategic initiatives laid out at the end of 2016 to reposition the firm.



'We remain confident that the decisive actions we commenced in 2016 will make Capita a simpler business, better positioned to exploit our fundamental strengths and generate renewed sales performance, supporting a clear pathway to return to sustainable profitable growth in 2018 and beyond,' the company said in its statement.



The company also said it is on track to realise net incremental benefits in line with expectations.



In its trading update, the company noted that the turnaround of IT Services is progressing better than expected, with improving profitability following the restructuring of the divisional management team and operating model. There are also steady signs of improvement in Capita Europe, its customer management operations in Germany and Switzerland.



However, trading across property, employee benefits consulting and learning services operations is yet to improve.



Following recent media coverage, Capita confirmed that it has entered a period of exclusive engagement with British Airways to explore forming a potential partnership to support its global customer contact operations. No final decisions regarding the outcome of this engagement have been made.



The company also said it continues to expect the majority of sales decisions by value to come in the second half of this year.



Further, the firm said its Board is making good progress in the search to select a new Chief Executive and the selection process is moving forward with a shortlist of strong candidates.



Looking ahead, Capita said that as previously stated, 2017 is expected to be a transitional year for the Group.



In London, Capita shares were trading at 625 pence, up 13.53 percent.



