VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Torq Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: TORQ) ("Torq" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initiation of its 2017 exploration program in Newfoundland, Canada. Torq controls 120,000 hectares in the central and eastern regions of the province (see Figure 1), consisting of four road accessible claim blocks. Three of the blocks extend along the northeast trend of Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake discovery. The fourth claim block is situated along the structural corridor known as the Gander trend that is characterized by numerous high-grade gold occurrences.

In November 2016, Torq initiated property wide exploration with a focus of generating gold targets along major structural corridors. The Company has collected and assayed 1,054 glacial till samples to date and expects to collect an additional 1,900 samples by the end of June. This systematic geochemical sampling represents the first stage of exploration across Torq's land position. Follow-up surface work to develop drill targets will be scheduled for Q3 and Q4 of 2017.

The initial results from the 2016 sampling identified a number of robust gold-in-till anomalies across each of Torq's claim blocks (see Figures 2 & 3). In the Gander Block, four gold-in-till anomalies have been identified within a crustal scale structural corridor that is targeting high-grade gold vein deposits (see Figure 2). Sampling is 15% complete across the Gander Block and Torq is highly encouraged with these initial results. Within the Quinn, Millertown, and Frenchman Blocks (see Figure 3), the newly identified gold-in-till anomalies are targeting bulk tonnage style mineralization.

Michael Kosowan President and CEO stated: "We are excited to explore what is quickly becoming a significant Canadian gold jurisdiction. Torq is well financed with over $17 million in its treasury and has assembled an experienced and successful technical team who are focused on discovery and evaluating projects globally. Newfoundland is a first step in our goal of building a world class exploration portfolio."

Michael Henrichsen, P.Geo, COO of Torq Resources, is the Qualified Person who assumes responsibility for the technical disclosures in this press release.

On Behalf of the Board,

Michael Kosowan, President and CEO

To view Figures 1-3, click on the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1097074m.pdf

About Torq Resources:

Torq Resources is a junior exploration company with the goal of establishing a tier-one mineral portfolio. The company's management team has raised over $500M and monetized successes in three previous exploration companies. Its initial asset is a 120,000 hectare land package in Newfoundland, Canada, an emerging gold jurisdiction. Torq is continually reviewing and acquiring new precious metals targets on the path to discovery.

Sample protocol

Till samples collected, each approximately 3 to 5 kg, were sent to ALS Lab in Vancouver, BC for preparation and analysis. All samples are analyzed using Ultra-Trace Au by Cyanide Extraction and ICP-MS finish method (Au-CN44) and multi-element aqua regia digest ICP-AES/ICP-MS method (ME-MS41L). QA/QC programs using internal standard samples, field and lab duplicates, re-assays, and blanks indicate good accuracy and precision in a large majority of standards assayed.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking information is information that includes implied future performance and/or forecast information including information relating to, or associated with, exploration and or development of mineral properties. These statements or graphical information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different (either positively or negatively) from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

