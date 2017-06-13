Nasdaq Copenhagen has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash equity membership of Nomura International Plc. The membership will expire as of June 16, 2017 Nomura International Plc Limited has traded with member ID NIP in the INET Trading System Member: Nomura International Plc INET ID: NIP Last day of trading: 16th of June 2017 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Julian Butterworth telephone +46 8 405 6000 Nasdaq Copenhagen



