Nasdaq Helsinki has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash equity membership of Nomura International Plc. The membership will expire as of June 16, 2017
Nomura International Plc Limited has traded with member ID NIP in the INET Trading System
Member: Nomura International Plc INET ID: NIP Last day of trading: 16th of June 2017
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Julian Butterworth or Richard Pafford telephone +46 8 405 6000
Nasdaq Helsinki
Julian Butterworth Head of European Sales
