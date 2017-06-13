Nasdaq Helsinki has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash equity membership of Nomura International Plc. The membership will expire as of June 16, 2017



Nomura International Plc Limited has traded with member ID NIP in the INET Trading System



Member: Nomura International Plc INET ID: NIP Last day of trading: 16th of June 2017



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Julian Butterworth or Richard Pafford telephone +46 8 405 6000



Nasdaq Helsinki



Julian Butterworth Head of European Sales