This Audio Chip Stock Has Multiple Growth CatalystsToday's stock is another "picks and shovels" play on the rising demand for semiconductors as the market for connected devices continues to grow by leaps and bounds. Semiconductors have become ubiquitous as their demand rises in almost all areas of consumer technology. As the demand for chips continues to rise, the chip company in focus today stands to gain immensely from the innovations it is bringing about in the voice technology space.Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) builds integrated circuits (ICs).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...