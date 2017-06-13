Leading Ad-tech Firm, Woobi, Scoop Successive Bully Awards

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Woobi, the leading programmatic in-game video advertising firm, is delighted to announce that it won the Bully Awards for the second year running.

Woobi was selected by a panel of high profile judges, including successful entrepreneurs, media and investors and was announced at an awards ceremony at White Bull Summits' seventh annual Pathways event in Barcelona.

The award, reinforcing Woobi's commitment to help brands utilise advertising channels within games, recognises outstanding European startups, based on excellence in product innovation, leadership and performance, growth and growth potential.

Chaya Soggot, founder and CEO, Woobi, said:"The recognition we have been getting this year from both the industry and the business sectors, is an amazing reward for our team's extraordinary work, and a seal on the abilities of our unique adtech stack. We combine the scale of games, with programmatic capabilities and deep user data, providing brands and agencies with unparalleled targeting capabilities and engagement opportunities. We are absolutely thrilled to have won this prestigious award two years in a row. This is a very proud moment for Woobi."

On its website, Elizabeth Perry, Co-founder and Creative Director of White Bull Summits, said: "Once again we've been delighted with the standard of entries and overwhelming interest to this year's Bully Awards. Our 2017 finalists emphasise the huge amount of entrepreneurial talent coming out of Europe, and it's even more exciting to witness a new evolution of technology businesses step into the spotlight year-on-year."

Woobi's programmatic in-game video platform enables brands and agencies to plan around audiences, buy when users are open to engage and optimize their global advertising, based on performance-driven data.

This year, Woobi's programmatic video platform has been shortlisted for the European Digiday Video Awards and The Drum's Digital Trading Award, and Won the Digiday US Video awards.

About Woobi:

Woobi is an award winning video advertising company, servicing brands, advertisers, games and app-developers.

Woobi's programmatic platform enables our advertisers a single gateway into games, and our publishers an easy access to premium global demand partners.

By creating deep engagement opportunities through in-game advertising, brands can now interact with their audiences where they spend their time and undivided attention, while reacting to each user's significant moments during gameplay.