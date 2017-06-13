Marcus Hiles On the Tenfold Increase in LEED-Certified Apartment Design Since 2008

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2017 / Texas' acclaimed residential property industry mogul, Marcus Hiles emphasizes that LEED Certification, among a plethora of apartment construction projects, is one of the most cost-effective, efficient, and demanded housing types highly regarded by today's rental consumer. The fact that LEED-Certified Apartment Construction has increased by tenfold since 2008, underscores its importance in the marketplace. Hiles' projects illustrate in solid numbers that the LEED combination of healthy materials, focus on performance, smart grid thinking, and efficient water use are directly related to higher financial returns and rental rates, optimized health and productivity of residents, improved public relations, as well as significant savings in expenditures for energy and operating costs.

Founded in 1993 by a group that included Rick Fedrizzi, the U.S. Green Building Council, USGBC, and the LEED certification system, an acronym for Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design, has grown rapidly. Over a period of ten years, the organization expanded to 14 billion square feet in registered, certified space, with buildings located in 150 countries according to Forbes Magazine. The rapid growth is the result of a meeting of the minds between business and environmentalists. Marcus Hiles agrees with Fedrizzi's comment in The Guardian, acknowledging that "sustainability is profitable and that profitability can be sustainable." Fedrizzi adds, in his book titled Greenthink, "The way it works is that developers, owners and tenants see significant savings and environmental benefits from green buildings, while USGBC members see significant financial returns." The concept has been embraced even by the most venerable of financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs, as noted by Fortune Magazine, and the biggest of tech firms, as the New York Times stated in a piece about Intel's $1 billion Ho Chi Minh City chip factory voluntarily seeking USGBC certification.

As superyacht owners request hybrid, fuel-saving propulsion, luxury travelers seek sustainable accommodation, and corporations experience financial benefits related to green buildings, the demand for LEED Certified Apartment Construction continues to follow suit. The USGBC website reports the trend remains mainly because owners of green buildings faced an average of 19.2 percent improvement in ROI for existing buildings and about a 9.9 percent new project return. According to a Smart Market Report from McGraw Hill, multifamily builders cite reasons for building to LEED standards, with more than half citing customer demand, three-quarters citing savings on energy use, and about 70 percent recognizing government or utility incentives, with about 65 percent acknowledging a competitive market advantage over less sustainable properties.

Marcus Hiles placed himself ahead of the curve early on, using his intuition to satisfy market demand for healthier lifestyles and wellness environments among apartment rental customers through his companies under the Western Rim Properties umbrella. Nurturing neighborhoods, not projects, and forging important bonds among employees, residents, and locations through mentorship, work ethic, and philanthropic activities, Hiles has emerged as a lifestyle leader in the multifamily market. With more than 15,000 upscale residential properties under his wing across the state of Texas, Hiles continues to advance the industry, acting on opportunity to create appealing, affordable high-end developments attentive to green standards.

Marcus Hiles - Chairman & CEO of Western Rim Property Services: http://www.MarcusHiles-News.com

Marcus D Hiles Founder Of Texas based Western Rim Property Services: http://www.marcusdhiles.com

Marcus Hiles (@marcus.hiles) - Instagram photos and videos: https://www.instagram.com/marcus.hiles/

Contact Information

MarcusHiles-News.com

www.MarcusHiles-News.com

marcus@marcushiles-news.com

SOURCE: Marcus Hiles