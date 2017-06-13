BEVERLY HILLS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Hubilu Venture Corporation (the "Company") (OTC PINK: HBUV), a publicly traded real estate asset management and business acquisition company, specializing in student housing income properties and development/business opportunities within the Los Angeles area and near the LA Metro/subway system, announced today that it has retained Hilton Advisory to handle the company's digital investor relations outreach program and develop strategies for potential investor conversion, which will enhance HBUV's presence in the online investment and public markets.

Hubilu Venture Corporation CEO David Behrend commented, "We hired Hilton Advisory because they understand our corporate philosophy of seeking aggressive growth opportunities in Los Angeles and since most investors are investing online, Hilton Advisory's focus on digital investor relations outreach and potential investor conversion strategies made the most sense to us. Our opportunity to acquire real estate in student housing and around the new LA Metro/subway stations cannot be understated, offering investors, we believe, limited downside /high upside, path of growth opportunities on which we are extremely excited to capitalize."

Sean Dougherty, Managing Partner and Head of Operations at Hilton Advisory, LLC., added, "Hubilu's strategy of acquiring real estate around the new LA Metro system is bigger than many understand, and we look to make sure people can see just how impressive an opportunity this is. We know our investor conversion optimization and inbound investor relations strategies will help the company get to where it wants to go."

"We would also like to ask any current Hubilu investors to send us feedback and questions relating to the company. As a shareholder your input is valued. You are part of the ownership and we will treat you as such," continued Dougherty.

Send any questions, concerns or thoughts to tracy@hubilu.com or sean@hiltonadvisory.com.

About Hubilu Venture Corporation:

Based in Beverly Hills, California, Hubilu Venture Corporation, a real estate asset management and business acquisition corporation, is executing on its business plan, seeking to acquire student housing and real estate investments around the niche markets of the USC campus area and the expanding urban transportation Metro stations facilitated by the development of the Los Angeles Metro/subway system. In addition to real estate, Hubilu looks to diversify its' portfolio by expanding into business acquisitions in Southern California, specifically in the Property Management, Green, Health Care, IT/Cloud and E-Commerce (B2B, B2C) sectors. Hubilu, inspired by its mission statement, Strategic Growth Through Smart Ventures, focuses on acquiring high path of growth real estate and business opportunities that it believes are recession proof and have limited downside risk, while offering upside potential in equity appreciation and cash flow.

About Hilton Advisory

Hilton Advisory is an investor relations marketing firm. Our mission is to empower public companies by understanding the investor's journey. We focus on making companies easier for investors to find, understand, and fall in love with. We utilize conversion optimization, SEO, and other internet marketing strategies to achieve this. Our strategy helps companies better communicate with investors, and provides investors with the transparency they deserve in their investments.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal securities laws, concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition and potential selected offerings presented without the context of accompanying financial results. The comments of Mr. Behrend, statements regarding the potential acquisition of property and the characteristics of its wholly owned property are examples of forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause Hubilu Venture Corporation's actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially from those anticipated. Among those risks, trends and uncertainties are the general economic climate; the supply of and demand for real properties; interest rate levels; the availability of financing; and other risks associated with the acquisition and ownership of properties, including risks that the tenants will not pay rent, or the costs may be greater than anticipated. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For further information on factors that could impact Hubilu Venture Corporation, reference is made to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

