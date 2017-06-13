sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, June 13

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
DAVID KEMP
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transaction

EXERCISE AND RETENTION OF:
LTRP SHARE OPTIONS AT 4 2/7 PENCE PER SHARE AND
LTIP SHARE OPTIONS AT NIL COST
NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL7,346 options exercised
£0.0428620,000 options exercised
£6.8913,204 options sold
d)Aggregated information


-Aggregated volume
27,346 options exercised

13,204 options sold at £6.89
e)Date of the transaction
2017-06-12
f)Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

