DK-5471 Soendersoe, 2017-06-13 13:14 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board at SP Group A/S has on its meeting today decided to upgrade the outlook for both revenue and result for the year 2017. In April and May, the development in the activities has been more positive than expected previously.



Now, SP Group expects a revenue for the FY 2017 at the level of DKK 1.8 - 1.9 billion and a profit before tax and minorities at the level of DKK 170 - 190 million.



Previously, in 2017 SP Group expected a revenue at the level of DKK 1.7 - 1.8 billion and a profit before tax and minorities DKK 150 - 170 million.



Especially sales of own brands are developing positively.



SP Group manufactures moulded plastics and coatings at production sites in Denmark, Poland, Slovakia, Latvia, China, Sweden, the USA and Brazil. Further, SP Group has sales and service organisations in the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Germany and Canada. The Group has approximately 1,850 employees.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=635034