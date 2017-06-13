WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

John Wood Group PLC ("Company")

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES

1. Name of Issuer

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

2. Reason for Notification

UNDERLYING CLIENT ACCOUNT RESTRUCTURE CHANGING THE DELEGATED INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT POWER OF VOTING RIGHTS

3. Full name of person(s) subject to notification obligation

ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGERS LIMITED (AND/OR ACTING FOR ITS AFFILIATES) AS DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT MANAGER ON BEHALF OF MULTIPLE MANAGED PORTFOLIOS

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3 above)

N/A

5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached

5 JUNE 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified

12 JUNE 2017

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached

5%

8. Notified details

(A) Voting rights attached to shares

Number of voting rights - Direct - N/A

Number of voting rights - Indirect - 17,594,941- 4.59%

(B) Financial Instruments

RIGHT TO RECALL LENT SHARES - 1,100,000 - 0.29%

(C) Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument - N/A

Exercise Price - N/A

Expiration date - N/A

Exercise/conversion period - N/A

Number of voting rights instrument refers to - N/A

Percentage of voting rights - Nominal - N/A Delta - N/A

Total A + B + C

Number of voting rights - 18,694,941

Percentage of voting rights - 4.88%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable

N/A

PROXY VOTING

10. Name of the proxy holder

N/A

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold

N/A

12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights

N/A

13. Additional Information

THIS NOTIFICATION IS DUE TO FALLING BELOW THE 5% THRESHOLD OF BOTH TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS ATTACHED TO SHARES.

THIS DISCLOSURE HAS BEEN CALCULATED BASED ON AN ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL AMOUNT OF 383,175,384

14. Contact name

BEN VAN LOON

15. Contact telephone number

01224 404090

Notification authorised by:

LORRAINE SPROULE, DEPUTY COMPANY SECRETARY

13 JUNE 2017