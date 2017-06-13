Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2017) - True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. (CSE: MJ) (OTC Pink: TLFMF) (FSE: TLA) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of its recently-announced non-brokered private placement by issuing an aggregate of 4,641,816 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,392,545 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one warrant exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.45 for a period of 24 months. One insider of the Company subscribed for 85,000 Units, representing C$25,500 of the gross proceeds.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid an aggregate of $18,617 in cash commissions to three finders, equal to 7% of the gross proceeds received from investors introduced to the Company by those finders.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement as disclosed in its news release dated May 3, 2017, and in particular, to develop the business of its 'True Leaf Medicine', 'True Leaf Pet' and 'True Leaf Pet Europe' subsidiaries.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four month and one day.

About True Leaf:

True Leaf Medicine International Ltd., through its wholly-owned subsidiary 'True Leaf Pet', has entered the $104.9 billion global pet care industry with a line of hemp-focused pet chews and supplements marketed through natural pet health and veterinary channels in Canada, the United States and Europe. The Company has also filed an application under Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (AC(MPR) to become a Canadian licensed producer through its 'True Leaf Medicine' subsidiary. It has passed through the security screening process of Health Canada's review and is currently in the final review stage before the 'pre-licensing inspection' approval.

For more information, please see the Company's website at www.trueleaf.com.

