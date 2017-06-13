Global Converged Infrastructure Market: Demand for Safer IT Infrastructure Augments Uptake, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research (TMR) notes that the leading players in theglobal converged infrastructure marketare Dell EMC, Nutanix, Inc., and Hewlett-Packard Company. These companies are known to offer best on-premise data centers in a hybrid cloud world. In the coming years, companies are expected to look at geographical expansion through mergers and acquisitions and meaningful collaborations to increase their reach. Business expansion through investment will also be an important strategy adopted by the players in the global market.

According to the research report, the global converged infrastructure market is expected to be worth US$76.26 bn by the end of 2025 from US$11.78 bn in 2016. During the forecast years of 2017 and 2025, the global market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 22.4%. Amongst the various end users in the global market, the telecommunications and IT sector is estimated to show dominance over the forecast period. By the end of 2025, this sector is likely to acquire a share of 34.2% in the global market. From a geographic point of view, North America is slated to account for a share of 39.5% in overall market by the end of 2025.

Shift toward Cloud-based Data Centers Bolsters Growth of Global Converged Infrastructure Market

The global converged infrastructure market is expected to witness a healthy growth rate in the coming years as several organizations are investing in upgrading their IT infrastructure. Converged infrastructure includes servers, virtualization, networking, storage, and along with other resources that are holistically managed. The demand for these systems is expected to remain consistent due to their single point of storage. The emerging trend of organizations to opt for solutions that provide better security, scale, agility, and simplicity is also expected to have a positive influence on the global market. The report highlights that small and mid-sized organizations are taking a keen interest in adopting converged solutions cutting down IT operational costs has become imperative in the dynamic global economy.

The increasing penetration of cloud-based data centers as companies move their financial systems to cloud systems along with other operational features is expected to bolster market growth in the near future. In order to improve productivity and efficiency, organizations are expected to adopt cloud technologies and architecture, eliminating the need for conventional data centers, which is expected to fuel the growth of the converged infrastructure market. The growing need for safe and secure IT infrastructure to prevent damage due to cyber-attacks has also prompted the usage of converged infrastructure.

Higher Upfront Cost of Converged Infrastructure Restrains Market Growth

On the flip side, the global converged infrastructure market faces certain challenges. Currently, a key restrain in the global market is the drastic drop in IT budgets across the globe. The overall IT sector is being threatened with budgetary pressure as consumers are condensing the scope of IT projects and postponing new developments. This has resulted in major cost-saving measures, thereby hampering the uptake of new solutions. Limited funds have delayed execution of new measures, which is expected to have a negative influence on the revenue of the global market in the coming years. Additionally, the higher upfront cost of converged infrastructure has also add to the listed for challenges for the global market.

This review is based on Transparency Market Research's report, titled "Converged Infrastructure Market (Components - Server, Storage, Networking, Software, and Services; Architecture Type - Pre-configured and Customized; End-use Industry - BFSI, Telecommunication and IT, Manufacturing, and Healthcare) - Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast2017 - 2025."

