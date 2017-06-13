

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's current account surplus increased in April from a year ago, figures from the Latvian Central Bank showed Tuesday.



The current account surplus rose to EUR 58.86 million in April from EUR 28.62 million in the corresponding month last year. In February, the balance showed a deficit of EUR 33.72 million.



The deficit on goods trade remained broadly unchanged at EUR 156.33 million in April versus EUR 156.83 million last year. At the same time, the services trade surplus climbed to EUR 168.65 million from EUR 140.11 million.



The capital account balance turned to a surplus of EUR 39.52 million in April from deficit of EUR 0.12 million a year earlier. Similarly, the financial account balance came at a surplus of EUR 206.8 million versus a shortfall of EUR 18.15 million.



