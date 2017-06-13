SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power programmable sensor processing, embedded FPGA IP, display bridge and programmable logic solutions, today announced that Bernie Rosenthal, co-founder of Tensilica, Inc. and a serial entrepreneur, has joined its advisory board. Mr. Rosenthal brings his extensive industry background in CAE software and IP to the board, as well as his valuable entrepreneurial experience. Most recently, he served as the CEO of Reaction Design, a San Diego, CA engineering software start-up that merged with ANSYS Inc. in 2014.

The company announced its embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP licensing initiative in November of 2016 and has since been actively adding semiconductor IP expertise at all levels, including this latest addition to its advisory board. Embedding ArcticPro™ ultra-low power eFPGA technology allows SoCs to be customized post-production without expensive and time-consuming redesign. The eFPGA approach also allows developers to create SoC platforms that can easily be tailored to serve multiple target applications and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers.

"Bernie's unique combination of deep industry experience in software and IP along with his entrepreneurial spirit and experience make him a valuable addition to our board," said Brian Faith, QuickLogic's president and CEO. "He will be an asset to QuickLogic as we expand our business and we look forward to his insight."

"As a leader in the rapidly evolving mobile, wearable, and IoT spaces, QuickLogic has tremendous potential," said Bernie Rosenthal. "I'm really looking forward to helping the company realize that potential, and I can't wait to get started."

