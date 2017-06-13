TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Nutritional High International Inc. (the "Company" or "Nutritional High") (CSE: EAT)(CSE: EAT.CN)(CNSX: EAT)(OTCQB: SPLIF)(FRANKFURT: 2NU) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced US$400,000 financing (the "Oregon Loan") secured against its real estate property in La Pine, OR ("Oregon Property") (see press release dated April 17, 2017).

The US$400,000 Oregon Loan advanced by the Veterans Capital Fund II, LP, is secured by the Oregon Property purchased by Nutritional High on March 27, 2017 (see press release dated March 27, 2017) and carries an interest rate of 13% per annum for a term of 18 months. In consideration of the Oregon Loan, the Company has issued Veterans Capital Fund II, LP 1,125,515 share purchase warrants, exercisable at a price of $0.165 for a period of two (2) years.

Jim Frazier, CEO of Nutritional High commented: "We are appreciative of the continued support of one of our key capital partners, Veterans Capital. Like with the Pueblo, Colorado property financing, this financing is for approximately the full purchase price of the property and allows us to leverage our real property assets to power growth. We look forward to completing our build-out and licencing process and our subsequent entry into the Oregon market."

About Nutritional High International Inc.

Nutritional High is focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing products and nationally recognized brands in the marijuana-infused products industry, including edibles and oil extracts for nutritional, medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively through licensed facilities in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law.

About Veterans Capital Corp.

Veterans Capital Corp. is a specialty finance company located in Florida, focused on providing quality financial and leasing services to all types of business clients. Veterans Capital provides a financial alternative to traditional bank financing with competitive cost effective leasing and commercial loan solutions. Veterans Capital and its investment partners nationwide understand the value of long term relationships, building loyalty and making a commitment to its valued customers. Veterans Capital provides lease lines of credit and growth capital for early stage and emerging growth companies both public and privately held. Veterans Capital has also acted as a facilitator for project finance, real estate and financed private movie film ventures both in the US and Europe.

