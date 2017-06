Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif promised a transparent privatization. The 100 MW solar park is part of a 1 GW PV project in the Punjab region.

The government of Pakistan's Punjab province and Chief Minister Shahbaz have unanimously approved privatization of Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Ltd. The 100 MW power plant owned by the government has brought revenue of more than $19,000 so far, local authorities announced on Sunday. Shabaz said ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...