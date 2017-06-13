Gustav's of London Creates the Ultimate Bespoke Watch Box for Father's Day

LONDON, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Gustav's of London creates bespoke, one-of-a-kind gift sets that combine a handcrafted wooden chest with a selection of handpicked, high quality gifts tailored to the recipient. For Father's Day, the company has created a watch-lovers dream; a specially-created watch box that costs over £100,000 and holds five timepieces and includes watches from Cartier, Patek Phillipe, Rolex, Bremont and Breitling.

Gustav's of London starts by really getting to know more about the requirements of the gift and the person who will be receiving it. With this information alongside their in-depth knowledge of luxury goods, they can curate an exceptional selection of items perfect for marking a milestone or special occasion. From luxury watches, cufflinks and leather goods to cigars and fine bottles, each gift set is unique, and the personalised engraved plaque creates a present with longevity and timeless appeal.

Once the set is complete, delivery in the UK and internationally, can be immediate or chosen for a specific date. There's also the option for the package to be hand delivered to ensure the safest passage possible.

