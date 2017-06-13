------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Series RIKV 17 1215 Settlement Date 06/15/2017 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 1,000 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.667 4.699 Total Number of Bids Received 5 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 1,200 Total Number of Successful Bids 3 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 3 Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.667 4.699 Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.690 4.652 Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.667 4.699 Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.681 4.670 Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.690 4.652 Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.536 4.970 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.665 4.703 Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % Bid to Cover Ratio 1.20 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------