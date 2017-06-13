Iconic Design Codes: THOMAS SABO Presents Watch Innovations for Autumn/Winter 2017

LAUF A. D. PEGNITZ, Germany, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

THOMAS SABO is presenting the new watch collection and combining a stylish aesthetic with a unique design. New models for women from the Spirit and Karma series surprise as highlights: the new rose-gold coloured Karma watch, an elegant timepiece for women, showcases the expressive THOMAS SABO design language with its en-vogue, Bordeaux-red dial. White mother-of-pearl dials complete the watch innovations of the Spirit series and refine the look.

The new men's watches of the Rebel Spirit and Rebel with Karma series are more than mere timepieces, for each model also reflects the personality of its wearer in the same way as a jewellery item. The new Rebel with Karma models show sporty-classic, matte black stainless steel bracelets with sparkling black inserts to complement the existing leather strap models. Iconic design codes are the trademark of THOMASSABO and the new Rebel with Karma watches are the masterful expression of this artistry. The expressive statement watches impress with a crown positioned at 9 o'clock derived from the popular Skull or Dragon Bead, while the black guilloche dial with skull symbol elegantly draws attention to the round case and makes it a stylish companion.

THOMAS SABO watches - Experiencing special moments.

THOMASSABO

THOMASSABO is one of the globally-leading jewellery and watches companies, designing, selling and distributing lifestyle products for women and men. The company, established in 1984 by Thomas Sabo in Lauf/Pegnitz, Germany, operates around 300 of its own shops across all five continents with a total of around 1.860 employees. THOMASSABO also collaborates globally with approximately 2.800 trade partners.

