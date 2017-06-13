Global Hydraulic Hose and Fittings Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Popularity of Pneumatic Systems - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Hydraulic Hose and Fittings Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global hydraulic hoses and fittings market to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hydraulic hoses and fittings market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of hydraulic hoses and fittings. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

With increasing advances in tools and technology, modern fluid systems are under immense pressure to perform precisely and safely. With strong performance, higher productivity comes, and that brings greater profit margins for any industry like construction, oil and gas, mining, or marine. Whenever there is a failure in the fluid power systems, not only does it increase the operating expenses but also adds to the loss of productivity and time.

According to the report, the demand for any typical machine component is directly related to the growth of the end-user industry in which it is used. The main factor that drives the market of the agriculture industry is the growth of the population in developing countries like China, India, and Brazil. The population growth and rise in socio-economic level in developing nations are going to increase the pressure on their agriculture industry to become more efficient and productive.

Further, the report states that pneumatic hoses involve compressed gas (air or any inert gas) to produce a mechanical motion. They are used in volatile environments where hydraulic hoses are difficult to use. It can be employed in various industries such as construction, metallurgy, and oil and petrochemical industries.



Key vendors



Eaton

Parker Hannifin

Gates Corporation

Manuli Hydraulics

THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER

Other prominent vendors



ALFAGOMMA

Bridgestone

Semperit

Hansa-Flex

Sumitomo Riko

Continental

RYCO

Kurt

LETONE-Flex

Gagong

YuTong

Ouya Hose

Jintong

JingBo

Yuelong

Luohe YiBo

Hengyu

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Market drivers



Part 10: Impact of drivers



Part 11: Market challenges



Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Key vendor analysis



