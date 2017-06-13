Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2017) - BeWhere Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) ("BeWhere" or the "Company") today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Robert Allen, has resigned his position and Mark W. Kohler, a current member of the board of directors and chairman of the audit committee, has accepted the position on an interim basis effective immediately. Mr. Kohler has also agreed to be the corporate secretary for the Company. Mr. Allan has agreed to assist in a smooth transition of duties to Mr. Kohler.

"I would like to thank Bob for his hard work in setting the company up and working diligently for the last year or so as our Chief Financial Officer" said Owen Moore Chief Executive Officer of BeWhere Holdings Inc. "And we are thrilled to be adding such qualified veterans to our executive ranks as we continue to grow our business. We have never been more confident in our technology and strategic initiatives, this will continue to become apparent in the coming quarters as we continue to announce partnerships and sales."

Mr. Kohler brings over 29 years of senior executive, financial, and operational experience with a particular focus on financial governance in publicly listed companies, strategy and corporate development. Mr. Kohler is Chairman and CEO of Exelerate Capital (Toronto), a strategic advisory group that provides corporate finance, M&A, IT strategy and governance / risk / compliance services to North American technology, healthcare, and financial services organizations, and private equity funds. Mr. Kohler is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a Certified Corporate Director.

The Board of Directors of BeWhere Holdings Inc. is also pleased to announce the appointment of Gregory M. Cameron to Executive Director, furthering his commitment to BeWhere. "It has been just under a year since I joined the board and I can tell you I have not seen a micro-cap company with leading edge technology, experience and positioning like this in a long time". I really look forward to assisting on a day-to-day basis with capital markets and strategic acquisitions bringing my 20 plus years working with management teams as an investment banker to the team."

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) is an Industrial Internet of Things ("IIOT") solutions company that designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware and cloud based solutions that stand-alone or that can readily be integrated with existing software. Its solutions enable end-users a level of operational visibility that is more easily accessible and significantly easier to implement than in the past.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bewhereinc/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bewhere-inc-

CONTACT INFORMATION

BeWhere Inc.

Owen Moore, CEO

1 (844) 229-4373

info@bewhere.com