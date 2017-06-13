

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKE, DLAKY) Tuesday said it will expand its route network and plans new international destination from Frankfurt and Munich.



The company said, by the beginning of summer in 2018, it will start operating five weekly San Diego flights from Frankfurt. The airline company also plans to reintroduce the Singapore route into its flights schedule from Munich. The passengers will have an opportunity to fly from the Bavarian capital five times a week to the economic metropolis of Asia. Lufthansa will offer more additional flights from Munich to Chicago, USA and will increase services from Bavaria to the 'Windy City' ten times per week from seven times a week.



Starting in summer 2018, Lufthansa will introduce the Airbus A380 in Munich on long-haul destinations to Los Angeles, Hong Kong and Beijing. Lufthansa also said that it will transfer five of its 14 Airbus A380s from Frankfurt to Munich. As a result up to 500 new positions will be staffed in Bavaria. Over the next two years, the Lufthansa long-haul fleet in Munich will be receiving two more aircraft.



