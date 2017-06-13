SLOUGH, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Pinnaca, a leading provider of managed video conferencing, telepresence and visual collaboration services, announces today the formation of a strategic technology partnership with Vyopta, Inc., a Unified Communication analytics company that enterprises use to monitor, support and optimize their video and unified collaboration systems.

Pinnaca will now offer Vyopta's vAnalytics to global customers under its managed video services offerings, providing real-time monitoring of single or multi-vendor video conferencing environments with one, integrated system. The enhanced platform will enable Pinnaca to present real-time, detailed analytics on the performance of cloud, on-premise or hybrid visual collaboration technology deployments.

Vyopta will be integrated into Pinnaca's Global Managed Service offerings in order to meet the demands of customers to enhance their monitoring, alerting and reporting capabilities through one comprehensive portal as their video platforms evolve. The service features a simple and intuitive user interface that is easy to deploy and quickly shares valuable insights through real-time data and reports. The solution will also supply unified success metrics that address and analyze adoption, performance and utilization -- with customizable alerts and real-time troubleshooting to improve call quality and resolve issues quickly and efficiently.

"We are incredibly proud of our partnership with Vyopta and our ability to provide our customers and partners with the most advanced monitoring capabilities," says Pinnaca CTO Dan Tanel. "Vyopta complements Pinnaca's extensive video collaboration portfolio with an intuitive tool that enhances analysis and reporting proficiencies. It is all part of our dedication to integrate next generation tools into our service offerings to meet the growing demands of our customers."

"Our collaboration with Pinnaca is very exciting as it allows us to further enhance the value enterprises around the globe gain from video and unified communications," states CEO Alfredo Ramirez at Vyopta. "Vyopta empowers organizations to gain more insight into the quality of their video conferencing so they can improve user experience, grow adoption and optimize their investments in video technology. What's more, the platform is ideal for enterprises that use Cisco, Microsoft, Pexip, Polycom, Vidyo, and/or Zoom for video collaboration."

To learn more about Pinnaca, visit www.pinnaca.com.

About Pinnaca

Pinnaca (www.pinnaca.com) is an independent leading provider of managed videoconferencing, telepresence and visual collaboration services. Privately held and headquartered in Berkshire, UK with regional offices in Minnesota, Toronto, Singapore and Hong Kong, Pinnaca provides customized state-of-the-art products, services and solutions from the world's finest manufacturers. Pinnaca is a global certified partner of Cisco, Polycom, Pexip, Vidyo, Avizia and Vyopta, and maintains strategic alliances with key vendors, including Ashton Bentley, in the company's A/V integration practice.

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta provides a single system to monitor and improve the performance of large video and web conferencing networks. Vyopta monitors over 650 million video and web conferencing minutes per year from vendors including: Cisco, Polycom, Microsoft, Vidyo, Pexip, and Zoom. vAnalytics is used across more than 20 industries by many of the largest and most demanding enterprises in the world including Bloomberg, Stanford University, and the US Department of Veterans Affairs. Vyopta is headquartered in Austin, TX. Learn more at vyopta.com.

