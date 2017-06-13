BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- ProGreen US, Inc. (ProGreen), (OTCQB: PGUS), www.ProGreenUS.com, Twitter@ProGreenUS, is a US company engaged primarily with investments in agricultural and real estate projects in Baja California, Mexico, both through its joint venture partnership with Inmobiliaria Contel S.R.L.C.V. (Contel) and through its majority-owned Mexican subsidiary Procon Baja JV (Procon), www.CieloMarBaja.com.

ProGreen is pleased to announce that Akio Ariura has joined the company as chief financial officer, initially as a consultant.

Ariura formerly served as CFO of Spiral Toys, Inc., a Southern California-based provider of mobile-connected, wireless technology. Prior to Spiral Toys, Inc., Ariura formerly served as CFO of Radient Pharmaceuticals and was a consultant with Resources Global Professionals and previously held senior positions at Sunvest Industries and Derlan Industries.

"Akio brings more than 37 years of finance and management experience to ProGreen US, Inc.," said Jan Telander, President and CEO of ProGreen US, Inc. "His breadth of experience and skills will be a strong complement to our executive team and will be an important part of the team as we continue to position the Company to meet our growth goals moving forward."

Ariura commented: "ProGreen has made tremendous progress during 2017 and has reached a meaningful inflection point in its development. I look forward to the consulting role with this talented team and contributing to the company's next phase of growth."

Ariura earned his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University of Southern California.

About ProGreen US, Inc.

PROGREEN US, INC., www.ProGreenUS.com, based in Bloomfield, Michigan, is engaged primarily with investments in agricultural and real estate projects in Baja California, Mexico, both through its joint venture partnership with Inmobiliaria Contel S.R.L.C.V. (Contel) as well as through its majority-owned Mexican subsidiary Procon Baja JV (Procon). Contel is now active in the high margin produce industry, growing crops for exporters to the US market, with an abundance of land available for expansion under our JV partnership. Procon has recently acquired 5,100 acres of land with 4.7 miles of oceanfront on the Bay of El Rosario, for which a master plan is being drawn for the development of a very large, totally green, international vacation and retirement community called "Cielo Mar."

This press release might contain information, which may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. 'Forward-looking statements' are based upon expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated.

