TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Amfil Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: AMFE) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Snakes & Lattes Inc., will be entering the game development and publishing business. This is a crucial step towards expanding on its current market share, further solidifying the Snakes & Lattes Inc. brand as an international powerhouse in the tabletop gaming industry.

With the overwhelming success of the distribution side of the business, the company felt it prudent to investigate the potential to further increase margins on the high-volume product sales of the division. After extensive analysis of the numbers and logistics involved, management has determined the initiative to be viable and cost-effective.

The Snakes & Lattes Inc. locations have been hosting game designer nights for quite some time now and with being so deeply entrenched in the table top gaming community, it has begged the question internally for many months now as to when the company will begin entering the game publishing arena and bring new titles to market in-house. Snakes & Lattes is currently positioned to manage all stages of new projects beginning from inception to product launch, and will use its current resources for research and development, product testing, marketing, and of course sales and worldwide distribution. This move would bring a far greater ROI when compared to the ROI on the current game titles that we stock and distribute, essentially 'cutting out the middleman' and allowing us to stock and distribute larger volumes and further expand into additional markets internationally.

The current costs associated with stocking game inventory is comparable to the costs to print and manufacture our own game titles, which would not only provide larger volumes for the same price, but also immediate worldwide exclusive distribution rights. We will use our retail locations as 'proving grounds' for new game titles prior to publishing in order to determine which titles will generate the highest demand. This will of course be in addition to maintaining and growing our current sheet of exclusive distributorships from other popular game producers.

The company is currently working on acquiring the rights to publish our first game to kick-off our publishing division. The first game under this initiative is currently in the works and will be developed in conjunction with an experienced game author based in Switzerland. The specifics of the game are still a closely guarded secret so no further details relating to the game will be released at this time to protect the intellectual property. We will provide further details relating to the project when appropriate to do so, likely coinciding with the upcoming Fan Expo in Toronto this August, where Snakes & Lattes will be hosting a board game café and retail store in partnership with CAH and other major publishers.

Capturing world-wide distribution as well as maximum margins from production to sale leaves the company better positioned to expand all aspects of the business, and significantly increase the rate at which retail store and gaming café locations are opened. With the new Midtown Toronto location being the third and largest location, set to open this summer and boasting an impressive 2 stories, 55 tables inside and 5 tables out on the patio all the while accommodating up to 340 customers, the company has its eyes set on the immediate expansion across Canada and the United States.

The newly formed publishing division in addition to the successful retail and distribution divisions, is expected to significantly increase profitability at a minimal start-up cost by utilizing the company's existing assets, resources, and market reach. In terms of the company's expansion, this is the most cost effective and logical step towards the company's intent on complete market domination by continuing to execute on its successful business model which has been proven year over year.

Further updates from our Snakes & Lattes Inc. subsidiary can be expected in the coming weeks.

About Us

Amfil Technologies, Inc. is the parent company to three wholly owned subsidiaries.

1). Snakes & Lagers Inc. holds the trade name and is the owner of Snakes & Lattes Inc. which currently operates a 6,000 sq. ft. and a 7,500 sq. ft. tabletop gaming bar and cafe located in Toronto, Ontario that brought in over $7M CAD in revenue last year. It is in the process of opening a third location at 10,000 sq. ft., the largest to date. Snakes & Lagers Inc. is also the procurement officer of all existing and future Snakes & Lattes Inc. franchises and has the exclusive rights to sell franchise locations globally. Snakes & Lattes Inc. was the first board game bar and cafe in North America, is believed to be the largest in the world and have the largest circulating public library of board games in North America for customers to choose from. Snakes & Lattes Inc. currently has a 90 member staff and recently acquired the exclusive distribution rights throughout Canada for some of the most popular board games in the world such as Cards Against Humanity and Exploding Kittens. BlogTO.com recently named Snakes & Lattes Inc. the best late night cafe in Toronto and has also been named the best fulfillment house in Canada by Jamey Stegmaier, the most influential blogger within the board game fulfillment sphere. For more information on Snakes & Lattes Inc. feel free to visit the website at www.snakesandlattes.com

2). The EcoPr03 GROzone Antimicrobial System was jointly developed between Amfil Tech and A.C.T.S. Inc. which recently rebranded its technology under Advanced Ozone Integration as an extension of the existing ozone technology being utilized in the food and beverage industry and integrated by A.C.T.S. into companies such as Pepsi, Nestle, Sysco, Sun Pacific and many others. The system is a triple-function sanitization unit capable of naturally eliminating 99.9% of water and airborne pathogens and the typically problematic pests that wreak havoc for cultivators (like aphids, whiteflies and spider mites), as well as bacteria, fungus, microbes and mold on surfaces, all without chemicals. The unit can also constantly regulate a given facility's water supply, oxygenating the water and maintaining a consistent PPM infusion of ozone that prevents the formation of algae, bacteria or mold (allowing for comprehensive water recycling), simultaneously removing the need to use pesticides and/or dangerous, often carcinogenic products to treat production problems, as is common throughout the industry today. This environmentally-friendly solution also eliminates odors, while slightly reducing the air temperature, lowering energy consumption by the HEPA filtration and HVAC systems and could potentially allow for a facilities process to be labeled certified organic in the U.S.A. when the crop is no longer considered illegal on the federal level, otherwise "Clean Green" or "Certified Kind" in the meantime. The EcoPr03 GROzone Antimicrobial System recently passed product review by a registered USDA certifying agent for use in California as well as Pennsylvania and surrounding states. More information on this product line can be found on the www.grozone.biz website.

3). Interloc-Kings Inc. is a hardscape construction company servicing the Greater Toronto Area. This subsidiary is an authorized Unilock installer, Unilock being, North America's premier manufacturer of concrete interlocking paving stones and segmental wall products. Interloc-Kings Inc. has an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 10/10 rating on homestars.com. Specializing in stone and wood installations between $5,000 and $150,000 per project, Interloc-Kings Inc. has quickly become a top, high quality installation company of outdoor living areas in the GTA. More information on this subsidiary can be found at the website www.interloc-kings.com

