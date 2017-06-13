RALEIGH, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Altaro, a leader in virtual machine data protection, today announced the Altaro VM Backup for MSPs recurring revenue channel program and highlighted a new company milestone with the signing of more than 6,000 channel partners worldwide. The company's new partner program formally introduces subscription pricing and provides MSPs with access to the Cloud Management Console (CMC), a ground breaking online tool for partners to efficiently monitor and manage geographically dispersed VM Backup customer deployments.

In a report on server virtualization(1), Gartner found that approximately 80% of x86 server workloads are virtualized, making virtual server backup and data recovery an enormous market opportunity for managed service providers. However, because virtual infrastructure differs substantially from physical IT environments, IT service providers require backup and recovery solutions that are designed to meet the unique challenges presented by virtual machines. VM Backup provides a production-proven answer for MSPs with a high-performance, multi-tenant backup solution that scales on demand and features centralized monitoring and management.

Altaro VM Backup for MSPs is a subscription-based channel program designed for MSPs to support the monitoring and management of all customer Hyper-V and VMware backups from a single cloud console. The recurring revenue program delivers predictable cash flow over time for the MSP partner and reduces upfront costs with a pay per virtual machine (VM) per month model that provides access to all of the latest features that Altaro VM Backup offers. Furthering its level of support for partners, Altaro has developed an expert-led call center that ensures low average call pick-up times and on-demand live chat with experts when service needs arise.

The Altaro program supports managed backup services based on the VM Backup software platform which delivers innovations that include Augmented Inline Deduplication for faster performance and higher density data reduction and compression to reduce storage costs 64% on average. The latest generation software also includes support for Windows Server 2016, integrity testing, and Boot from Backup which enables the administrator to instantly reboot virtual machines from the backup location to minimize downtime in the event of an emergency.

In addition to the VM Backup for MSPs partner program, Altaro achieved a milestone in new partnerships, reaching the 6,000 partner mark. The acceleration of new channel partnerships has been rising steadily over the last several years, reaching 40 new MSP partners per month due to Altaro's highly competitive feature set and affordable pricing. Breaking down the numbers, 1,500 of the registered Altaro partners operate in the United States and Canada with 4,500 partners located in countries outside North America. Using the Cloud Management Console (CMC), Altaro partners are managing the backup of 9,000 customer installations with 50,000 virtual machines (VMs) backed up monthly.

"With a majority of critical business applications now hosted on virtual infrastructure, MSPs must have the ability to protect critical information in these environments in order to remain relevant," said Jessie Weems, CEO, Dynamic Networks. "The Altaro channel program provides us with a low risk/high return alternative to managed backup service delivery that is very compelling. VM Backup for MSPs combines the right mix of technology and support to empower partners like us to succeed in this high demand market."

"Our vision for growth is entirely centered around the strength of our channel," said Eric Krauss, vice president of sales for Altaro. "VM Backup for MSPs represents a huge investment in our partners and our team, taking the protection of virtual infrastructure to the next level. The program complements our powerful solution with a partner-centric support system that assists MSPs in expediting customer deployments for faster time to revenue. The initial response to the program has been exceptional with over 300 new MSP partners teaming with Altaro in recent months. As a result, this has accounted for a significant number of new end-user installations worldwide."

VM Backup for MSPs Program Pricing and Availability

Altaro VM Backup is available immediately and priced at $5 per VM, per month with no upfront fees and with an industry low commitment of only 10 VMs per month.

About Altaro

Altaro is a fast-growing developer of easy to use and affordable backup solutions for small and mid-market businesses, specializing in backup for virtualized environments. The company has grown rapidly over the years with the flagship solution Altaro VM Backup, which gained traction as the natural choice for Hyper-V and VMware data recovery. For more information on Altaro VM Backup, please visit http://www.altaro.com/vm-backup/ or contact info@altaro.com.

(1) Gartner, Magic Quadrant for x86 Server Virtualization Infrastructure, August, 2016, https://www.gartner.com/doc/3400418/magic-quadrant-x-server-virtualization

