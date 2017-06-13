RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA--(Marketwired - June 13, 2017) - Melissa, a leading provider of global contact data quality and identity verification solutions, today announced its certification in the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework, principles established to ensure privacy of customer data shared in the process of transatlantic commerce. Certification supports Melissa's ongoing commitment to the security, privacy, and availability of customer data for a worldwide clientele.

Developed by the U.S. Department of Commerce and the European Commission, the Privacy Shield Framework provides companies on both sides of the Atlantic with a mechanism to comply with data protection requirements when transferring personal data from the European Union to the United States.

"Customer data is a critical asset that must be protected at every point along the data chain, particularly as data sources become not only more diverse, but also more connected globally," said Dennis Bedford, Chief Compliance Officer, Melissa. "We are highly attentive to essential protocols for security and privacy, integral to empowering enterprises with a data-driven advantage."

The Privacy Shield program was established to bridge the different approaches to data privacy between the U.S. and European Union. Its goal is to ensure statutory authority to foster, promote, and develop international commerce, based on effective safeguards and protections as developed in consultation with the European Commission, industry, and other stakeholders in international trade and commerce. The program is administered by the International Trade Administration (ITA) within the U.S. Department of Commerce; once participants self-certify according to established guidelines, they are held accountable for compliance under U.S. law.

Click here to visit Melissa's EU-U.S. Privacy Shield listing.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

