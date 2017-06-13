Session Will Focus on How ThreatVectors Can Help Cyber Security Analysts Quickly and Accurately Triage Cyber Events

BluVectora leader in network security monitoring and analytics, today announced Scott Miserendino, vice president of research and development and former chief data scientist, will present a session focusing on ThreatVectors at Cyber Incident 2017. The conference will take place June 19-20, 2017 at the Grand Connaught Rooms, London, U.K.

What: ThreatVectors: Contextual Workflows and Visualizations for Rapid Cyber Event Triage

Who: Scott Miserendino, vice president of research and development and former chief data scientist, Ph.D.

Where: Cyber Incident 2017, Grand Connaught Rooms, London, U.K.

When: June 19-20, 2017, from 1:30-1:50pm GMT

Session Details: Cyber security operations face a daily flood of security events generated by automated security tools and analytics. These events must be rapidly and accurately triaged to remove false positives and focus investigations on those presenting the greatest risks to the enterprise, requiring immediate remediation. In this session, Dr. Miserendino will discuss how ThreatVectors, a contextual workflow and event visualization tool, can help aid cyber security analysts, CSOC managers and system administrators by reducing the time spent triaging events and enabling them to more quickly recognize meta-events like spear phishing campaigns.

Dr. Miserendino oversees the development and maintenance of BluVector's machine learning-based analytic engines, speculative execution engine and the design of the user experience and workflows around BluVector's analytic approach. He investigates static and dynamic features of a software's system and network interactions with the goal of identifying differentiating composition and behaviors between malicious and benign applications. He has published more than 10 scholarly papers, one book chapter and holds two U.S. patents.

About BluVector

BluVector helps security teams respond to malicious threats up to 80 percent faster than current approaches. As a leader in Network Security Monitoring Analytics, BluVector applies supervised machine learning and automation so security teams can detect and respond to advanced security threats at digital speed. For more information, visit: www.bluvector.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170613005174/en/

Contacts:

MSLGROUP

Nicole Bosgraaf, 781-684-0770

bluvector@mslgroup.com