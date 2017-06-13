Berkeley Lights, Inc. Announces GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) Adoption of the Beacon' OptoFluidic Platform

EMERYVILLE, California, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI), a company dedicated to the development of transformational technologies for biopharmaceutical processes, announced today that it will deliver to GlaxoSmithKline a Beacon' Optofluidic platform for cell line development. The Beacon platform innovates various processes within drug discovery and development, reducing lead times and increasing capacity by transforming currently fragmented microfluidic workflows into automated nanofluidic workflows.

"Introducing BLI's automated cell line development workflow is part of our ongoing efforts to identify and integrate breakthrough technologies into our drug discovery and development process. The initial application will be to selectclones based on optimal growth rate and monoclonal antibody secretion," stated John Baldoni, GSK R&D SVP Platform Technology and Science. "By integrating BLI technology into our cell line selection and characterization work, we anticipate significant efficiencies and enhanced quality in our antibody discovery workflow."

"We are excited that GSK is integrating the Beacon platform for cell line development as part of their drug discovery and development process," said Eric Hobbs, PhD, BLI chief executive officer. "We are passionate about delivering dramatic process improvements for our customers' applications to accelerate their discovery, development, and delivery of therapeutics."

About Berkeley Lights:

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI) develops and commercializes platforms on which many bio-pharmaceutical, genomic, and cellular therapy applications will run. BLI launched its first commercial platform, the Beacon'*, in December 2016.The Beacon platform is ideally suited for cell line development and direct B-cell (plasma and memory cells) antibody discovery workflows. The flexibility of the Beacon platform allows users to automate biological processes and BLI is continuously developing new applications to align with its partners' requirements. BLI's technologies make it possible for customers to accelerate learning and dramatically improve workflows.

